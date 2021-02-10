Kim Kardashian Shares North's 2014 'Masterpiece' Mother's Day Gift Amid Art Drama

Kim Kardashian showed off her first Mother’s Day present from eldest daughter North West after fans slammed the 7-year-old’s artwork on social media.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 9, and uploaded a screenshot of a fan’s Twitter post sharing an old photo of the hand-painted Hermès bag that North designed before her first birthday. “Awwwe, my 1st Mother’s Day present from my Northie,” Kardashian captioned the pic before further flaunting the custom purse.

“I just wanted to look at this masterpiece, guys,” she said in the next Instagram Stories video. “This bag, North painted for me when she was not even 1 [year] old. What a beautiful masterpiece. [She’s] such a great artist. Right, North?”

The KKW Beauty founder’s social media posts came after she shared a photo of an oil painting done by North, which received major backlash. After critics claimed that Kardashian’s daughter didn’t actually paint the stunning piece, she took to Instagram Stories and warned followers, writing, “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!”

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained. “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!”

She concluded the emotional message with, “NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!”