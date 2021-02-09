Jennifer Lopez Admits She and Alex Rodriguez Went to Therapy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic The songstress explained that it was 'helpful' for their relationship.

Getting real! Jennifer Lopez opened up about going to couples therapy with fiancé Alex Rodriguez amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been actually really good,” Lopez, 51, said about quarantine during an interview with Allure, published on Tuesday, February 9. “We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

The songstresses admission comes days after Rodriguez, 45, was romantically linked to Bravo personality Madison LeCroy. During the Southern Charm season 7 reunion, fellow reality star Craig Conover slammed LeCroy, 30, alleging that she “flew to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player.” Elsewhere in the reunion, she confirmed that it was the former New York Yankees third baseman.

“He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” LeCroy explained. “But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

Rodriguez, for his part, never addressed what was said on Southern Charm. Despite the rumors, Lopez and the athlete are still doing strong. In fact, she dished on being forced to postpone their impending nuptials due to COVID-19 while talking with Allure on Tuesday.

“It was a big deal,” the songstress said about the ceremony. “We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe that wasn’t the right time. You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment.”