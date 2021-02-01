'Bachelorette' Contestant Jed Wyatt Claims He Was 'Mentally Affected' by the ABC Series The former reality show star claimed he was 'manipulated’ by producers.

Former Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt spoke out against the ABC reality show, claiming he was “mentally affected” after appearing on the series.

“Woah, what a day,” the musician, 27, said in an Instagram Stories video on Sunday, January 31. “I think I’m going to do some airing of the dirty laundry myself on YouTube.”

His social media clip came one day after fellow contestant Dylan Barbour took to Twitter on Saturday, January 30, and did a Q&A with Bachelor Nation fans to “air out [the show’s] dirty laundry.” Both Barbour, 26, and Wyatt competed for Hannah Brown‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Barbour was eliminated during the show’s sixth week, but Wyatt, for his part, proposed to Brown, 26. After a brief engagement, the pair split after Brown learned Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend named Haley Stevens before appearing on the reality dating show.

According to Barbour’s Twitter Q&A, Wyatt got the “most screwed over by production” on their season. “Are you saying he didn’t cheat on Hannah?” one fan asked. Barbour responded, “Yes.”

During his Instagram Stories videos from Sunday, Wyatt thanked followers “for all the love and the support.” He also promised to share more details about the entire situation on his “Jed Talks” podcast, but alleged that he was “highly manipulated” and “deeply mentally affected from the show.”

“No, I never cheated. Ever. On Haley or Hannah,” he also said, per Us Weekly.