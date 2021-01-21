Shannon Beador Accuses Braunwyn Windham-Burke of Offering Her Teenage Daughter Drugs Tensions were high during part one of the 'RHOC' season 15 reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County didn’t hold back during part one of the season 15 reunion. At one point during the hour-long episode, which aired on Wednesday, January 20, Shannon Beador accused Braunwyn Windham-Burke of offering her teenage daughter, Stella, drugs at a party.

“You and I have had many discussions about this, but if it’s appropriate and she and I are discussing certain stuff, I’m going to bring up the Stella issue,” Beador, 56, said when Windham-Burke’s sobriety became a topic of conversation among the women.

Windham-Burke revealed that she’s “an alcoholic” during the show’s season 15 premiere episode in October 2020, which fellow RHOC cast member Kelly Dodd claimed was just a storyline for the show. Responding to Dodd’s accusation, Beador shared the story involving her now 16-year-old daughter.

“I [didn’t] know whether I was going to say this today, but as a mother, I’m going to,” the Bravo star explained. “When my daughter Stella was 14 years old at her very first beach barbecue, you went up to her and said, ‘Stella, if you want the good stuff, text me.’”

The episode ended with Windham-Burke getting emotional, before viewers heard her response.

Previously, the mom of seven responded to Beador’s accusation in an Instagram comment. “I honestly have no idea [if I said that to Stella]. I was drinking at the time,” she wrote per Us Weekly. “I’ve heard from her what happened and made amends. I’ve since heard a very different version of what happened which isn’t at all what she said from someone I trust though.”