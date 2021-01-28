Kelly Dodd Says She'll Quit 'RHOC' If Braunwyn Windham-Burke Returns Next Season The reality star told fans that she 'cannot film' with the fellow housewife.

So much drama! Kelly Dodd told fans in an Instagram Live that she’ll quit the Real Housewives of Orange County if fellow housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke returns to the show.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” the Bravo personality, 45, said on Wednesday, January 27, according to a video reposted by a fan account. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

Dodd also claimed that Windham-Burke had referred to her as a “bad mom” for traveling amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ““I was traveling, yes, but I was also selling two homes. And thank God I did because I’d be stuck with four mortgages, right?” she explained. Referring to her September 2020 Utah trip, Dodd added, “I wasn’t going to party it up with the Salt Lake City chicks.”

The reality star continued, “If I’m coming back next year, I just can’t come back next year filming with somebody so reckless … I just can’t. If she’s on, I’m probably out. So, that’s probably the way it goes. And by the way, she says she couldn’t film with me, so there you go.”

There’s been bad blood between the two RHOC stars since Dodd accused Windham-Burke of faking her alcoholism for the reality show during a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. Windham-Burke revealed her struggles with alcoholism during the RHOC season 15 premiere episode in October 2020.

Windham-Burke hit back at Dodd’s claims in an Instagram post, per Us Weekly, and called her costar “vile and cruel.” She has yet to respond to Dodd’s Instagram Live.