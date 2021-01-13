He’s here! Emma Roberts shared the first photo of her son, Rhodes Robert, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund less than one month after giving birth.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the American Horror Story actress, 29, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 12. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Photo Credit:Courtesy of Emma Roberts / Instagram

The actress stunned in an orange dress while cradling the newborn, Hedlund, 36, was absent from the photo. E! News reported that the couple welcomed their first child on December 27, 2020, with an insider telling the publication that “everyone is healthy.”

Following the birth announcement, a source told Us Weekly on January 4 that the pair is enjoying life with their newborn. “Both parents are thrilled and mother and baby are doing well,” the insider said.

Us Weekly first broke the actress’ pregnancy news in June 2020, with her mom, Kelly Cunningham, confirming her daughter was pregnant on Instagram hours later. Roberts, for her part, didn’t share her baby bump with the world until August 2020 with an Instagram post announcing that she and Hedlund were expecting a baby boy.

She and Hedlund first sparked romance rumors in March 2019, and they’ve been going strong ever since. During their time together the Triple Frontier actor was arrested on two DUI charges in January 2020, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in November 2020. At the time of his sentencing hearing in February 2020 the actor pleaded no contest to one charge and the second was dismissed, the docs read. Hedlund’s plea deal required him to complete a 30-day residential treatment program, nine-month counseling program, a 36-month probation, 30 AA meetings and 100 hours of community service.

“When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful,” a source for the actor told the publication at the time. “Today, he is in a solid and great place.”