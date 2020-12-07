Moving on. Sienna Miller is looking back on her relationship with ex-fiancé Jude Law and reflecting on the actor’s 2005 cheating scandal.

“That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience,” the American Sniper actress, 38, recalled to The Daily Beast on Friday, December 4. “Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.”

When news of the Sherlock Holmes actor’s infidelity broke, Miller was starring as Celia in a West End production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

“It was really hard. And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior,” she explained. “They knew where I would be every night.”

When looking back at the cheating scandal, British actress admitted there’s “a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember.”

“I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember,” Miller said. “I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.”

The 21 Bridges star and Law, 47, first met in 2004 while costarring in the film Alfie. Things turned romantic pretty quickly, and they announced their engagement in December of that same year. Less than a year later, in July 2005, Law issued an apology after he was caught having an affair with his children’s nanny. “I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us,” the New Pope star said in a statement at the time. The eventually split in 2006, but got back together in 2009 before calling it quits one final time in 2011.

Miller went on to date actor Tom Sturridge — with whom she shares daughter Marlowe, 8 — from 2011 until 2015. In December 2018, she was romantically linked to Lucas Zwirner. Us Weekly reported that the pair got engaged in February 2020, but months later, in September 2020, the publication confirmed that the couple had split.