'Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Says Ex Cassie Randolph Dropped Restraining Order Against Him The former 'Bachelor' star claimed he reached a 'private agreement' with his ex.

They’re sorting things out. Colton Underwood claims that his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, dropped her temporary restraining order against him.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” former The Bachelor star, 28, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, November 3. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Randolph, 25, obtained a restraining order against her ex in September, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. The graduate student’s request cited Domestic Violence Prevention, alleging that Underwood was “stalking and harassing” her and “sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle” since their split in April. Underwood was ordered stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her house, her car and workplace.

Along with dismissing the restraining order, TMZ reported that Randolph has also dropped the subsequent police investigation against Underwood. Nearly one month after she was granted the restraining order, Randolph filed a police report against her ex, claiming that planted a tracking device in her car following their split.

“It was her intention to first try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect,” the speech pathologist’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We are confident this is possible.”

Randolph and Underwood first met on season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. After more than a year together, they announced their split via Instagram on May 29.

“Colton and I have broken up but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Randolph wrote in the since-deleted post. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”