Susan Sarandon Claims Cher Stole Her ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ Role The actress said she was initially cast in the singer's part.

Actress Susan Sarandon claimed Cher stole her role in the 1987 film The Witches of Eastwick.

“I initially was cast in Cher’s part, and didn’t find out till I got to [Los Angeles] — because I was living in Rome — that I was actually moved to a different part,” Sarandon, 74, said while chatting with the film’s screenwriter, Michael Cristofer, according to New York Post‘s Page Six. “I had to learn suddenly to play the cello, and I had never played an instrument in my life. They said they would sue me if I left, so I didn’t have much choice!”

Cristofer added, “Cher sort of muscled her way into that part.”

The pair spoke about their experience on the film’s set before L.A.’s Project Angel Food hosts a Witches of Eastwick “home brewing party,” Page Six reported. The Stepmom star played Jane in the classic movie while the Goddess of Pop appeared as Alex. Jack Nicholson and Michelle Pfeiffer also starred in the movie, based on the 1984 novel of the same name by John Updike.

Despite the initial confusion with their roles, Sarandon recalled lending Cher “a wig and dress” for one scene with Nicholson.

Sarandon also looked back on her career and revealed that she turned down a role in The First Wives Club, but never saw the movie!

“[It] ended up making a lot of money. It starred all great women, who were getting revenge on their ex-husbands, in the script that I got, by being mean to other women,” she recalled. “And I was just like … who needs that, you know? I don’t want to be in something where women are tearing down other women.”