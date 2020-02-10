These Sustainable Sneakers All Stun in Pantone’s Color of the Year Cariuma and Pantone just released a collection of four eco-friendly favorites!

We always look to Pantone’s Color of the Year to guide us — whether in fashion, interior design or even makeup. When Classic Blue was revealed as the winner for 2020, it was almost like a wave of relief immediately washed over Us. That’s just the effect the shade has on people, hence why we want to work it into pretty much every outfit over the next year!

Doing exactly that just got so much easier. It’s not every day that we feel up to applying blue eyeshadow, but it is definitely every day that we feel up to putting on a pair of comfortable sneakers. That’s why we’re so seriously excited about Pantone’s new collaboration with our favorite sustainable shoe brand, Cariuma!

Check out all four Cariuma x Pantone sneaker styles here, starting at just $89!

Cariuma is known for its dedication to premium, eco-friendly materials, innovative designs and extreme transparency. That’s why this collaboration makes so much sense. Classic Blue is a “grounding, meditative and trustworthy color” known for instilling “calm, confidence and connection” in people. Considering Cariuma does the same, we need these shoes on our feet as soon as right now!

There are four sneakers available in this collaboration. We have both the OCA Low and OCA High, low and high-tops, respectively, of the same design. They both have Cariuma’s signature cap-toe design and a canvas upper in that gorgeous Classic Blue. Our third option is the CATIBA Low, featuring a suede and cotton upper and an old-school style, adorned with Cariuma’s logo on the side. Lastly is Cariuma’s recent launch and most sustainable shoe, the IBI Low. It has a knit upper and is made of self-regenerating, carbon-neutral bamboo!

All of these sneakers are extremely comfortable, featuring Cariuma’s removable memory foam and leather hybrid insole. They also leave us feeling happy and light since Cariuma has such an exceptional focus on leaving the tiniest carbon footprint possible. Not only does it use sustainable materials, but it uses recycled packaging as well. Even as the shoes are shipped to you, Cariuma uses a 100% carbon-neutral transportation process to combat climate change!

There are so many things to love about all of these shoes, but even just on a complete surface level, they’re a must-have for the year going forward. Classic Blue goes with basically everything, from neons, to neutrals, to deep shades and rainbows. Because the shoes have simple designs, they can also be worn with all sorts of patterns and textures. We personally also think they have the perfect look for pairing with dresses and skirts, creating a cool street style vibe that will have paparazzi thinking you’re making your way from a fashion show!

This collaboration collection is available in both men’s and women’s sizes, but some sizes are already starting to go, so grab yours now!

