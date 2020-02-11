Kim Kardashian's Skims Line Just Launched At Nordstrom — Will Sell Fast Keeping up with Kardashian's style is now easier than ever!

RadarOnline participates in affiliate marketing. RadarOnline receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The moment is here, people! It’s happening! Don’t panic! But also, like, don’t keep too calm either. Skims just launched at Nordstrom and these shapewear essentials are seriously going to sell so, so fast!

When Kim Kardashian first introduced Skims, the world collectively freaked out. These pieces all looked incredible, and when it comes to a “solution-focused approach to shape-enhancing undergarments,” in Kardashian we trust. We’re thrilled that we can now pick up these pieces right at Nordstrom, but we have to act fast. Who knows how long they’ll be in stock? Check out our five must-have picks below!

This Seamless Bodysuit

Photo Credit:Nordstrom

This bodysuit shapes the core, thighs and bottom while supporting the chest, and its “whisper-soft” fabric feels like a second skin. We love the inclusivity of the shade range and the sizing!

Get the Skims Sculpting Seamless Mid-Thigh Bodysuit for just $68 at Nordstrom!

This Signature Waist Trainer

Photo Credit:Nordstrom

The Kardashians made waist trainers famous, so it only makes sense that Skims has one that claims to “instantly erase inches” from your figure while remaining virtually undetectable under clothing!

These Slit Dress Shorts

Photo Credit:Nordstrom

Ever fall in love with a dress with a high slit, but it just wasn’t going to work without shapewear…but you didn’t want that shapewear peeking out from under the slit either? That’s why these brilliantly designed shorts were created!

This Anything-But-Basic Bralette

Photo Credit:Nordstrom

It can be so difficult to find something as necessary as a reliable bralette — but not anymore! This one is so, so comfy and features quick-dry fabric!

This Comfortable Thong

Photo Credit:Nordstrom

A comfortable thong? Yes, it exists — and it’s perfect for avoiding panty lines when you’re wearing tight bottoms!

