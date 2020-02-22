Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

'Accident Prone' Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs Goes Under Knife For 4th Surgery In 2 Years

'Accident Prone' Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs Goes Under Knife For 4th Surgery In 2 Years

'Accident Prone' Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs Goes Under Knife For 4th Surgery In 2 Years Rapper is hospitalized to get a quadriceps tendon tear repaired.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs has undergone his fourth surgery in two years, he revealed via Instagram videos.

The rap star, 50, posted clips from his hospital bed on Friday, revealing that he was going under the knife to repair a quadriceps tendon tear.

Combs wanted fans to know why he had to miss a scheduled appearance in San Francisco.

“I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today,” Combs said as he showed nurses prepping his left leg for the medical procedure at a hospital. “Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all.”

The star continued that he’s probably “one of the most accident-prone people in the world.”

Combs added, “I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that. This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad.

“At the end of the day, this is God’s work to slow me down, take better care of body and eat right — and just stop treating my body like a machine.”

“This is unbelievable. I did it to myself by accident,” he said.

According to Diddy, he’s had about ten medical procedures in his lifetime, including four rotator cuff surgeries, a partial knee replacement and operations on his toe, wrist and bicep.

Combs also said on video, “I just wanna be honest with ya and say to everybody else that’s clumsy and accident-prone, I pray for you. Pray for me. This is gonna be my last surgery, I promise.”

Fans are glad the music mogul is taking care of his own health after his baby mama Kim Porter suffered a shocking death at age 47 in November 2018.

Diddy “fought back” tears while giving his eulogy for Porter at her funeral at Cascades Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia.

Porter died of pneumonia after having flu-like symptoms.

She had never married Diddy, but it was a long on-again, off-again relationship. Porter was the mother of the star’s 12-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila. Porter and Diddy also shared son Christian, 21, and she also had a son, Quincy, now 28.

The day before his surgery, on Thursday, February 20, Diddy met children fighting childhood cancer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.