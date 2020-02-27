Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHONY' Star Jules Wainstein Punched Husband In The Face, Police Report Claims Birthday girl daughter, 7, said she 'saw mommy hit daddy' before arrest.

Shocking new details have been revealed in a police report about The Real Housewives of New York star Jules Wainstein‘s arrest for allegedly attacking her estranged husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the report obtained by Radar about the incident, Jules’ spouse Michael said all hell broke loose as he was dropping off their kids Jagger, 10, and Rio, 7, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at a Publix supermarket in Boca Raton, Florida.

It was Rio’s birthday, the report noted.

When they arrived at the Publix, Michael claimed he began to record video of Jules, 39, because, “He felt threatened from earlier phone calls from Julianne explaining she wanted him to pay for his f***ing child support and was upset about a recent payment not going through.”

Michael said when he exited his car, Jules “became very agitated and grabbed a baseball bat from her backseat.”

The husband told police that Jules didn’t threaten him with the bat, but she put the bat on the ground behind her car. According to Michael, however, Jules then came at him and tried to grab his phone.

“While doing so, according to Michael, Julianne punched him in the face which caused him to drop his cell phone and shattering the back and front of the phone,” the report stated.

“While he was still recording, Michael advised Julianne also scratched him on the face. Michael stated he was able to pick his phone up from the ground, continue to record the altercation, and return safely into his vehicle.”

The cop said he reviewed the video that Michael recorded and deemed it was “accurate” when compared with Michael’s statement.

The police officer also spoke to Jules and she said Michael arrived at Publix already videotaping her, the report said.

She admitted to grabbing a bat from her car, but said she put the bat down. The reality TV star said she tried to grab Michael’s phone but ended up grabbing his hand, causing the cell to fall and shatter.

Jules allegedly confessed to the officer, “I was angry,” and, “I smacked him.”

When the cops spoke to the kids, young Rio said she “saw mommy hit daddy.”

The kids were reportedly in the car throughout the alleged attack.

Jules was arrested for domestic battery and the cops took photos of Michael’s injuries.

During her first appearance in Palm Beach court on Monday, Feb. 24, Jules was found indigent and was represented by a Public Defender.

At that first hearing, Michael also was in court.

As part of the conditions of Jules’ release on her own recognizance, the judge ordered that she have no contact with Michael and no weapons.

“This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior that unfortunately took place in front of the kids,” Michael’s attorney, Morghan Richardson, told Page Six.

Richardson said Michael obtained a protective order against Jules, and he is exploring all of his legal options at this time.”

As Radar readers know, Jules starred on Season 8 of Bravo’s RHONY, which aired in 2016. That same year, she and Michael split up and got embroiled in a nasty divorce.