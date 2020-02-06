The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Stealing her style has never been easier or more affordable!

When you read the words “T-shirt bra,” what do you picture? Something very basic and plain, right? Nothing that makes us feel special, and nothing exceptional when it comes to fit or support. Just something to get us by in everyday life that won’t stand out underneath our clothes. It’s true; there are many T-shirt bras that fit that description perfectly. But then there’s this Natori bra.

The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is nothing like our other T-shirt bras. It’s an upgrade, and then another upgrade on top of that. This bra is so great, it’s been spotted in shows like Riverdale, and in real life on A-list celebrities like Lady Gaga! There’s a reason (or a million reasons) this bra has nearly 3,000 reviews, and we’re getting to the bottom of it.

See it: Get the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra at Nordstrom — Also available at Amazon!

Gaga wore this bra in black to Mark Ronson’s Club Heartbreak Grammy after-party earlier this year with fishnet tights and a studded blazer, proving it to be fabulous with or without a shirt on top of it! This bra has become an immediate favorite for so many shoppers, who are saying it’s the most comfortable, and also the nicest bra they’ve ever owned. We don’t often see “most comfortable” and “nicest” used together to describe the same piece! Reviewers love how it’s so beautiful, but still offers major support for a great fit that ultimately helps their clothes look better!

A great bra means many things, and this one hits all of the checkmarks. The straps shouldn’t slide off, nor should they dig into our skin. They should sit just right so we barely even notice they’re there! A great bra also shouldn’t ride up in the front or the back. That means we either chose the wrong size or the construction is poor. Not with this Natori bra! Shoppers also say this bra is perfect for eliminating both gapping and overflow, the contoured cups keeping us securely in place all day and night!

We love the duality of this cult-favorite bra. It’s ultimately a T-shirt bra, so it doesn’t overdo it with crazy accents or details that will cause odd lumps and bumps under our shirt — or chafing! The romantic details, however, like the lace trim and mesh overlay, still make it suitable for nicer occasions. In fact, it’ll make every day feel like a special occasion!

This bra features underwire that won’t dig into our skin or cause us any pain. It has adjustable straps, as well as a two-hook closure in the back. Some bras have three or even more hooks to keep everything in place, but this bra doesn’t need any more than two. That’s definitely a relief for us, because we don’t always have an extra 10 minutes in the morning to spend trying to evenly hook everything! Even if we did, we’d rather spend that extra 10 minutes snoozing or eating breakfast!

This bra has a great size range, which is another part of why thousands of shoppers are saying they’re stocking up so they can wear it forever. Now is definitely the best time to stock up, so don’t wait until the Nordstrom sale is over!

