Kourtney Kardashian Uses These Eye Masks Before A Big Night Out How to keep up with Kardashian's beauty routine revealed!

Radar Online participates in affiliate marketing. Radar Online receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

It’s no secret that celebrities take a lot of time to prep and prime themselves before hitting the red carpet. With cameras flashing every single time they turn, no star will risk not looking their absolute best!

When any A-lister is willing to offer us advice as to how we can prep for a big night ourselves, you better believe that we’re taking copious notes. Before getting glam, Kourtney Kardashian says she uses these under-eye masks, and we’re definitely going to scoop them up ahead of our next major event!

Photo Credit:Amazon

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8 count for $32, available at Amazon!



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her lifestyle site Poosh and confessed that she applies an under-eye gel mask for at least five minutes before starting her makeup application process. She singled out the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels as one of the masks that she chooses while performing this “ritual” of hers, and shoppers seriously agree that these are the real deal.

These gel masks are designed to calm your under-eye area and help diminish common problems such as eye bags and wrinkles. All you have to do is apply them for ten minutes and you can instantly see results. They’re a perfect quick-fix when you’re pressed for time and want to look your best for an important occasion!

Photo Credit:Amazon

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8 count for $32, available at Amazon!

Kardashian notes that she keeps these under-eye masks in the fridge until she applies them in order to reap their full cooling effects. These skyn masks use firming ingredients to help tighten up the area, and the cooling effects naturally help with puffiness.

Though the brand recommends that you keep these masks on for ten minutes, you can definitely feel free to keep them on for longer if you want more powerful effects. One reviewer said that they left the product on for “20 to 25 minutes” and reported that their skin “looked more plump and hydrated!” Looking as fabulous as Kardashian can happen in a flash with these masks — and who doesn’t want to look like a star for the night?

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8 count for $32, available at Amazon!