Kourtney Kardashian Loves This Sunscreen So Much, She Gifted It to Kim! The famous family knows their products!

The warm weather has finally arrived and what product is everyone suddenly searching for? Sunscreen! Lots and lots of sunscreen! Whether we like it or not, sunscreen should be a critical part of our daily routine. We rely on it to protect our skin against premature aging so we can avoid nasty sunburns and shield our skin from harmful UV rays.

With that being said, sunscreen is a must-have! But what sunscreen must everyone have? How about taking a cue from Kourtney Kardashian? The 40-year-old California native knows a thing or two when it comes to the sun! In fact, she happens to love this one so much, she went ahead and gifted it to sister, Kim Kardashian in a special Poosh package! It’s clear that this sunscreen is not only the product that can keep up with the sun, but with those Kardashians too!

See it: Grab the COOLA Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Creme Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 with prices starting at $36 at Dermstore!

What’s the biggest problem with most of our sunscreens? The formula is excessively oily and often does more harm than good. As a result, we’re either left with clogged pores or sudden breakouts and we’re forced to hit the reset button on our sunscreen search. Fortunately for Us all, the COOLA Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Creme Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 is the SPF solution we’ve been searching for.

The oil-free, fragrance-free and airy-light formula is suitable for all skin types. Whether oily, dry, combination, normal or sensitive skin, you name it, this sunscreen works with it! This sunscreen blends together an antioxidant-enriched formula, that dials in on three key ingredients.

First, there’s Zinc Oxide that provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Everyone knows this protection is crucial when looking to avoid any harmful sun damage on our face or body! Then there’s the Full Spectrum 360° Complex. This proprietary blend of supercharged antioxidants and plant-derived actives work together to avoid any skin damage when exposed to blue light, infrared and even pollution. Lastly, there’s the Vitamin B3, which is great when looking to soothe and soften skin while maintaining and supporting moisture retention.

Just like we all should be, Kim Kardashian is a major fan of including sun protection in her everyday routine. She once wrote on her blog that all of her favorite skin and beauty products feature SPF in them.

“It’s so important for protection, preventing fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration,” the 38-year-old wrote. “If you don’t like sunscreen on your face, there are a lot of skincare options that still have coverage — everything from primers and oils to foundations and sprays.”

This translucent formula can be worn underneath any makeup our foundation as well as be worn alone for a light, sheer layer of coverage. One reviewer loved how this barely-there formula locked-in moisture and reduced that uncomfortable, dry feeling on the skin. Other reviewers loved how it didn’t feel too heavy like lots of sunscreens often do. With nothing but endless benefits here, this sunscreen is the one and only product we’d recommend wearing every single day.

