Jennifer Lopez’s Ultra-Chic Blue Light Glasses Are Only $30 — Seriously J.Lo looked so chic in her Privé Revaux glasses and now we can too — details here!

As humans, we stare at screens. Like, a lot. Our computer screen, our phone screen, our TV screen, our tablet screen, informational screens at the airport or train station, etc. It never stops. We’re not necessarily looking to escape the screen life, but there are some aspects of it we could do without. Headaches, eye strain, fatigue, insomnia — you name it!

That’s why we’ve been so into the rise of blue light blocking glasses. Whether you need a prescription or not, a pair of blue light blocking glasses could be exactly what you’ve been searching for — just the thing to improve your everyday life. Now, we all know that Jennifer Lopez is queen of sunglasses — but sometimes she switches it up. Being such a huge fan of Privé Revaux, it’s no surprise that when it comes to blue light, she relied on the brand to keep her eyes feeling great — all while looking seriously chic!

Photo Credit:Privé Revaux

Get The Alchemist Blue Light Blocker glasses for just $30 at Privé Revaux! Also available at Amazon!

Lopez looked incredible while rocking her pair of The Alchemist in black, and we know we need to recreate the look as soon as possible. Luckily, there are seven version of these glasses available with different magnifications — ranging from zero to + 3.00, so we can all join in on the fun!

Reviewers truly love these glasses, saying they “look very classy and expensive,” which is pretty amazing considering how affordable they are. One even called them “the most beautiful glasses [they] have ever worn.” Others are noticing too. “Every day someone asks me where I got these,” one shopper said of her own pair of The Alchemist. And as for the blue light blocking technology? Reviewers say their “eyes feel refreshed.”

Photo Credit:Privé Revaux

These glasses are handcrafted and the care put into them is apparent from first glance. The lenses not only filter out blue light, but they also have an anti-glare coating, as well as 100% UVA and UVB protection. They’re scratch-resistant too! As for the frames, they’re super lightweight and have a trendy round shape. They’re also available in three colors: Deep Chocolate, Midnight Navy and Caviar Black. Add in the golden bridge and the clear temples and we’re endlessly obsessed!

The Alchemist is available in limited quantities, so don’t wait to grab yours. Feel free to gift them too — they’re unisex! Apart from J. Lo, we’ve already also seen how Camila Cabello and Jamie Foxx have rocked them too, and we’re pretty positive they’d look fantastic on anyone. We can’t wait to see how they’ll look on you!

