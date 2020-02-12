Family Rift: Elizabeth Olsen Distances Herself From Sisters Mary-Kate & Ashley ‘She’s seeing the twins less and less as her frustration grows,’ says a source.

Elizabeth Olsen hopes to become the most famous member of her family, so she is distancing herself from twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“Elizabeth wants to make her own name and she’s pushing hard to carve her own niche as an actress and now fashion designer, but it’s been hard to get independent deals because everyone just associates her with Mary-Kate and Ashley,” the source explained.

As Radar previously reported, Elizabeth is more game than her notoriously private sisters to dish the details on her personal life in order to achieve the goal.

“She’s a lot more open about her life than Mary Kate and Ashley these days,” an insider revealed last year. “She’s willing to sit down and do interviews with complete strangers, if it will sell a film of hers.”

Elizabeth, 30, is so serious about setting herself apart that “she’s moved from the 33-year-old twins’ stomping ground of New York to LA,” revealed the source.

Relocating coasts is a clear indication the trio is growing even further apart as Elizabeth becomes more and more impatient with her spotlight-stealing siblings.

“She’s seeing the twins less and less as her frustration grows, and it’s a big change from a couple of years ago when she would spend a lot of her downtime with them,” said the source.

Despite the physical distance now separating the three, there’s one thing Elizabeth will never be able to change.

“MK and Ashley have always been supportive, but they still see her as the little sister, which also irritates Elizabeth,” the source said.