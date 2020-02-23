Radar Online participates in affiliate marketing. Radar Online receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We love that the stigma around CBD products is finally starting to fade. The natural alternative to traditional medicine has changed the lives of many around the globe, whether it’s relieved them of physical pain, anxiety, insomnia, blemishes or even the side effects of cancer!

Now that there is so much more information about the positive effects CBD out in the world, high-quality CBD products are becoming more and more accessible. That means we don’t necessarily need an expensive prescription or a trip to the hospital to ease our pain. We can just buy ourselves a portable pain-relief treatment online!

Photo Credit:JustCBD

Get the Freeze Roll-On Pain Relief – 350mg (originally $48) for just $35 at JUST CBD!

To use this topical treatment, all you have to do is roll it over the area that’s causing you pain. Reviewers are stunned by how well this product works — loving how they can finally skip the ibuprofen, acetaminophen and more intense (and possibly addictive) drugs. They say it provides “almost immediate relief” from anything from arthritis pain, to sciatica, to sprains, to aches and more. They also say as soon as they tried it, “the cooling effects were instant,” and one noticed that their inflammation had “reduced up to 85%.” Another loved how it helps them finally “get a good night’s sleep,” while others praised the “easy application.” One even noted an extra benefit — which is that applying it feels like a “nice mini massage”!

This CBD treatment, now $13 off, is not only something we recommend treating yourself with — but something we recommend gifting others for the holidays too. Have a friend who’s always sore from the gym? Have a parent who’s suffering from chronic pain? Know someone who just wants to see what the constant CBD fuss is all about? Here you go! This would make a great white elephant gift too!

Photo Credit:JustCBD

Get the Freeze Roll-On Pain Relief – 350mg (originally $48) for just $35 at JUST CBD!

Just CBD was “founded on the basis that CBD is Mother Nature’s secret miracle.” The company is extremely transparent about all of its products in order to further CBD’s helpful reputation, and tests everything it creates in world-class labs so we know we can always trust what we’re buying!

Want a smaller version of this roll-on treatment to stick in your purse or for soreness relief on long road trips? No problem! A 200mg version is available right here, so we can have one on us at all times. You never know when you might need it, after all. Maybe you banged your knee on your desk as soon as you got to the office, or maybe you stretched a little too far while trying to wake up and pulled something. You’ll be thrilled to already have relief right in your bag and ready to help — so grab one today!

Get the Freeze Roll-On Pain Relief – 350mg (originally $48) for just $35 at JUST CBD!