Alicia Keys Uses This Powerful Mask to Keep Her Complexion Blemish-Free The Grammy winner reveals this is her ultimate go-to!

Is it just us, or is Alicia Keys completely aging in reverse? We don’t know if we’re witnessing a real-life Benjamin Button situation right before our eyes, but one thing is for sure — the singer is one of the most stunning women on the planet!

Perhaps the most inspiring aspect of Keys’ beauty is that she embraces her natural (and gorgeous) self, and doesn’t opt to wear a ton of makeup. Instead of relying on foundation to make her skin look flawless, Keys invests in top products to keep her complexion in check. More specifically, her makeup artist uses this particular mask to help the music icon look perfect around the clock.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner (yes, she has 15!) uses the Eminence Organic Skin Care Clear Skin Probiotic Masque to maintain her skin’s radiance. In a 2016 interview with W Magazine, makeup artist Dotti first shared all of the secrets behind Keys’ incredible skin. One of the products that she named was this mask, which she relies on heavily for upkeep.

This product is a deep cleansing mask that is ideal for those with large pores or blemish-prone skin. It has exfoliating and moisturizing properties that penetrate deep into the skin’s pores, and powerful ingredients that have healing properties to calm inflamed areas. This mask’s main blemish-fighting property is tea tree oil, which is a natural ingredient that can help defeat both pesky blackheads and whiteheads.

Keys and her team aren’t the only ones who have discovered this amazing mask. Countless Dermstore shoppers have given the product a five-star rating, and call it “the best” and “highly recommend it” to anyone looking to add something new to their skincare regimen. They say they love the “clean” feeling their skin has after using it, and claim to quickly notice how much it aids with their blemishes.

Everyone is obsessed with how beautiful Keys looks — especially with such a minimalist approach to makeup. We were in awe of how stunning she appeared while hosting the Grammys for the second time earlier this year, and now we’re thrilled to know that one of her secrets is this Eminence Organic Skin Care mask!

