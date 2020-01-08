Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta has died in an apparent suicide.

The beloved star was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday, January 7. His cause of death was marked as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Variety. He was 45.

His rep confirmed the news of his death to reporters but refused to provide further details.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Horta led the popular ABC show — which starred America Ferrera — for four seasons, from 2006 to 2010. It was originally adapted from the hit Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea by Fernando Gaitan.

Following the creator’s sudden death, Ferrera, 35 — who played the lead character, Betty Suarez — and other show stars took to social media to voice their sadness.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them together with the rest of the Ugly Betty cast at the 2007 Golden Globes.

“I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply,” the actress added.

Vanessa Williams — who played Wilhelmina Slater — also paid tribute to Horta on Instagram. “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta 💔 His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace,” she wrote alongside a photo of them together.

“I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man,” Michael Urie — who played Marc St. James — tweeted.

Fans of the series also mourned Horta’s death on social media and spoke of the joy he brought to so many with his work.

Apart from his role in the creation of Ugly Betty, Horta helped form various other movies and series, including Urban Legend, The Chronicle, Jake 2.0 and The Curse of the Fuentes Women.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).