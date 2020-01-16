Get That 'Just Stepped Out Of The Salon' Look For Half The Price

Get That 'Just Stepped Out Of The Salon' Look For Half The Price

Get That 'Just Stepped Out Of The Salon' Look For Half The Price Just try not to get annoyed at everyone who asks, "Wow, who did your hair?"

You know your way around a hairdryer, but we’d be willing to bet you’ve never had one like this. The NuMe Bold Hair Dryer takes hair-styling to the next level thanks to its use of far-infrared heat and negative ion conditioning technology. Whether you’re looking to make a splash at next week’s pool party or look flawless at your friend’s wedding, the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer promises shine-tastic blowouts without ever having to sit in a salon chair.

No matter what your hair looks like, the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer is up for the challenge. Built to work with all hair types, this styling tool promises a smooth-as-silk, killer blowout in half the time it would take with other hair dryers.

See It: Grab the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer (originally $100) now just $60!

The secret to the Bold Hair Dryer’s power is its use of infrared heat, allowing heat to fully penetrate the hairs’ follicles all the way down to the cuticle which creates incredible shine. When you combine that with the tool’s ceramic grill, you can expect faster blowouts without unnecessary damage to your locks. And let’s not forget the tool’s use of negative ion technology, making frizzy hair a thing of the past.

Along with the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer’s hi-tech build, comes a handy concentrator nozzle that allows you to manipulate heat and achieve all kinds of great hairstyles right from home. You’ll also have access to two heat settings, two speed settings, and a cool shot button.

For a limited time, the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer & Concentrator Nozzle is discounted to just $59.99, down from about $100.

Prices subject to change.

See It: Grab the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer (originally $100) now just $60!