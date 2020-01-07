Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rap Duo Rae Sremmurd’s Half-Brother In Custody After Stepfather Was Killed Floyd Sullivan reportedly died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The stepfather of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi — also known as Rae Sremmurd — is dead and authorities have named the rap duo’s younger half-brother as a person of interest.

Floyd Sullivan, 62, died in Tulepo, Miss., on Monday, January 6, from injuries stemming from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to reports, Sullivan’s son, 19-year-old Michael Sullivan, is currently in police custody and expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Authorities are currently not searching for other persons of interest in the shooting death.

Lee, 19, and Jxmmi, 21, were initially raised by their mother, Bernadette, until Floyd joined the family when the boys were in middle school.

The brothers, performing as Rae Sremmurd, signed their first record deal in 2013. They are best known for their Billboard Hot 100 single “Black Beatles.”

The musicians unfortunately aren’t the only rappers to have tragically lost a family member in recent months.

In October 2019, Truett Foster McKeehan, the 21-year-old son of Christian rapper TobyMac, died in Nashville after suffering cardiac arrest.

Foster McKeehan, an aspiring rapper, went by the names Truett Foster, TRU, Shiloh and truDog online and collaborated with his father on several tracks.

Story developing.