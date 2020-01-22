Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Zooey Deschanel Ruins Property Brothers Jonathan & Scott Drew’s Tight Relationship! The twin brothers are going in separate directions now that new love is involved.

The Property Brothers are at war since Jonathan Scott began dating actress Zooey Deschanel!

Jonathan and his twin brother Drew, both 41, “have always known they’re more powerful as a pair,” an insider explained, “but now the pair is Jonathan and Zooey, and Drew isn’t happy.”

“Jonathan’s hanging out with Hollywood stars, while Drew’s fixing sinks,” noted the source of the siblings’ new reality.

As Radar previously reported, Deschanel, 40, moved on romantically with Jonathan last year following her split from her producer husband Jacob Pechenik.

The former New Girl actress and Pechenik were married four years and share two children together, Elsie, 4, and 2-year-old Charlie.

Deschanel went public with her new Property Brother boyfriend in October 2019 when the two shared the same photo showing them on a double date with Drew and Drew’s wife, Linda Phan.

However, those happier times as a foursome seem to be in the past.

“It’s natural the brothers would go in separate directions when they found love, but no one thought it would happen this fast,” said the insider.