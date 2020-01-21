Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An autopsy will later determine the cause of death.

A Phoenix woman was arrested and booked on murder charges after she owned up to killing her three children.

On Tuesday, January 21, monster mom Rachel Henry was taken to 4th Avenue jail after she took responsibility for the deaths of her three children ,7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy.

As AZ Family reported, Henry, 22, and her 30-year-old boyfriend called authorities at around 7:30 p.m Monday to report an emergency at an area near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. When cops arrived at the home, they discovered the children’s dead bodies, with no apparent trauma. They attempted CPR and provided first aid care, but their efforts proved to be unsuccessful.

The parents and another relative were questioned. At the time, the parents claimed the children had been sick prior to their death. Fox 10 Phoenix initially reported they’d died after drowning but then Henry came clean.

Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune later disclosed Henry was “responsible for the death of the children.” She said she “admitted to harming her three children, which caused their demise.”

“As you can imagine, this case is very complex,” she continued. “There’s a lot of moving parts to it. We are comfortable in saying now that the mother is responsible for the death of the children.”

Henry has kept quiet on matters regarding the death, but Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to reveal the cause of death. She remains in the local jail on three counts of first degree murder and is being held without bond.

Following the incident, Henry’s neighbor David Ware revealed that he was concerned after learning about the potential drownings.

“Being that I have kids, I wanted to come out and see if it was a dangerous situation that could jeopardize my children,” Ware said.

He then discovered that the children were found in an area believed to be either a plant nursery or landscaping business.

“I’ve always just assumed it was an active business. I’ve never seen children on the property.”

Ware said that cops weren’t “frantic,” leading him to believe the area, where trucks were coming in and out, was safe.