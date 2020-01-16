If you’ve been a little lazy over the past few months, have no fear! Flat Tummy Co to the rescue! The Kardashian-approved brand’s most popular sale is back, just in time for the beginning of warmer weather to help us regain our confidence.

But most importantly, the four-week program for its number one bestselling product, Flat Tummy Tea, is buy one, get one free! We’re all about to look really, really good. It’s so easy, too. Just take Kim Kardashian’s word for it!

See it: Buy one Flat Tummy Tea four-week program for $49 and get a second batch for free from Flat Tummy Co!

Other Limited-Time Flat Tummy Co offers:

Kardashian has been a fan of Flat Tummy Co for a while now, and she used it get back on track after a busy winter during which her workouts and diet suffered. On Instagram, she said using the detox tea program gave her the “kick in the right direction” that she needed. She also raved about the meal replacement shakes, saying they were “so good” and helped her get her flat tummy back. On just the second day of the program, she said she was “already feeling amazing”! With 14,000 reviews sitewide, clearly shoppers are feeling the same!

This detox tea program consists of two separate teas which can help to cleanse and detoxify our digestive system, support and boost our metabolism and increase our energy levels while decreasing our bloating. We may look better and feel better, too, since this cleanse is designed to eliminate the sluggish feeling that keeps us on that couch.

The tea is made of 100% natural ingredients and Flat Tummy Co claims that we won’t experience any crazy side effects during the “mild” and “gentle” cleansing period. Just remember to keep drinking water (which we should always be doing)!

Apart from the Flat Tummy Tea deal, we have a whole site of sales to explore! We know Kardashian loves the shakes in flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. But there’s also craving-eliminating lollipops and the brand new daily supplements, which claim to improve our mental performance and clarity.

The Tummy Makeover sale only lasts for a few more days, so let’s not hold ourselves back anymore. It’s time to live our best lives as our best selves, and it all starts with one little cup of tea!

