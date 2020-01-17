Karlie Kloss Reveals She Does Not ‘Necessarily Agree’ With Family On Politics

Karlie Kloss Reveals She Does Not ‘Necessarily Agree’ With Family On Politics

Karlie Kloss Reveals She Does Not ‘Necessarily Agree’ With Family On Politics The model claps back Kushner joke on ‘Project Runway.’

Karlie Kloss is making it clear she has a mind of her own despite her affiliation with the Kushners.

The model, 27, who is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and the U.S. senior advisor to President Donald Trump, made her political stance clear.

“Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” she said during Thursday’s airing of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I voted as a democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

Kloss also reacted to the awkward in-law joke that brought questions of her political views to the forefront.

During last month’s episode of Project Runway, the judges critiqued the dress contestant Tyler Neasloney designed for a CFDA event in Paris using only recycled AND donated clothing from a Goodwill store.

During judge Brandon Maxwell’s commentary, he said he couldn’t see Kloss wearing the dress anywhere, to which Neasloney, 29, joked, “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

When they responded with surprised looks, he attempted to justify his statement, by saying “That’s your husband!”

But Kloss clapped back saying, “I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge.”

During her appearance on WWHL, she told Cohen, 51, “Honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was. That’s why he went home. I would not wear that dress to any dinner.”

She was, however, “honored to be one of the first memes of the decade.”

As for Neasloney, he told Bravo’s Daily Dish that he had built a “really cool rapport” with the judges and felt he could be his “normal self,” so he felt “misunderstood” when the episode aired.

“That’s what is bothersome about some of the coverage, both press and Twitter, is a lot of people are treating it as this non sequitur,” he told The Daily Dish. “It was non sequitur; it was entirely related to the aesthetic of the look.”

“I’m not a nasty person. I thought we were on a friendly enough playing field. So Karlie, at the end of the day, she’s human, so I don’t want her to just hate me or feel awful about what I said,” he added.