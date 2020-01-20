The Secret To Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge Get the scoop on the J. Lo diet, and see how Noom can help you achieve your goals!

One of the most Googled diets of 2019? The J. Lo diet! It may not be an official name for a diet, but it sure had a major impact on so many lives last year, including that of the multi-talented star and her husband-to-be!

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez started their 10-day challenge last January, totally cutting sugar and carbs for a week and a half. Did you miss your chance last year when they were challenging everyone to do the same? No problem, because it’s a new year now, and there’s still time to start off 2020 refreshed, reset and ready to rock ‘n’ roll (even though we’re a few weeks into it). All you need is a little Noom in your life!

It may seem like Lopez can do it all — she’s the ultimate triple threat, after all — but when it came to her own diet, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. She kept everyone up to date via her Instagram Story: “So it turns out, when you don’t have sugar and you don’t have carbs, you’re really hungry all the time,” she said. “So we’re here trying to figure out a lot of good snacks.” Luckily, the power couple had easy access to a nutritionist. Don’t have one of your own? That’s what Noom is for!

Noom is an app-driven weight loss and wellness program that makes keeping up with your New Year’s resolution actually an achievable task. That’s only the beginning though. People are making life-long changes with the program, finding new understanding of their bodies, their behaviors and what they need or don’t need. That’s one of the best parts about Noom. It doesn’t just tell everyone the usual — that they need more exercise and vegetables. Each person’s program is totally customized and personalized, so you can work one on one with your assigned Goal Specialist to figure out what works best for you and only you!

If you want to try out the famous J. Lo diet, Noom is going to be there to help you out. Your Goal Specialist can work with you to plan out each of the 10 days, giving you activities and foods to eat so you’re not left with a rumbling stomach. Noom also has countless articles, recipes, tips and tricks to keep you motivated, along with an entire community of users you can interact with and cheer on as they take on the same challenges!

Along with all of the above, Noom also has a state-of-the-art food logging system, giving us no excuse to slack off — just the way we like it. This 10-day challenge is going to fly by. In fact, you might even find yourself having fun, discovering new meals and snacks you might opt for more often in the future. J. Lo body, here we come!

