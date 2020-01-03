Does anyone out there want to live like a Hollywood A-lister? How about look like one? Yes to both — of course! Now, thanks to one simple lifestyle change we can. Intermittent fasting is the trend that’s taking the industry — and celebrities — by storm.

From Khloe Kardashian to Bella Hadid, it’s one A-lister after another! The most recent one to join? Jennifer Aniston. While promoting The Morning Show with co-star, Reese Witherspoon, she explained that to Radio Times that she’s a major fan. And, want to know what’s better than her play-by-play? That we too can live like her — even if intermittent fasting doesn’t work for us — thanks to Noom!

Photo Credit:Noom

See it: Sign up for a two-week trial today at Noom!

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” the 50-year-old explained during her interview. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.” So how does she get by in the mornings? With coffee, of course — as well as celery juice, which has really taken off in the wellness world this year. So how does this relate to Noom, exactly?

While Aniston might have this routine down to a science, others like us might not have it all figured out. And that’s where Noom comes in. Here, this app-driven program will help implement the lifestyle changes we all need. How? This diet and wellness program helps us find a solution that fits into our life not just for now, but for the long haul. It matches us with Goal Specialists, who provide one-on-one guidance and can help us find the designated method that best fits our hectic lifestyle. So, there’s no need to panic here — there will be someone holding our hand every step of the way.

Photo Credit:INSTAR Images

See it: Sign up for a two-week trial today at Noom!

Better than that? Noom can also help us figure out what types of food to eat to make our fasting hours go by seamlessly. If we’re strategic with our fasting (like Aniston!) we also might begin to see opposite effects. Some of us may feel more upbeat and happier, and even notice an increase in our metabolism!

Anyone wanting to try out Aniston’s 16/8 method? We’ve got it covered.

Consume all of your calories for the day within an eight-hour period, and fast for the rest of the time — or try only liquids during those 16 hours, like the Friends star. That’s it! You can also play around with the hours to find which method works best for you. And how can we do that? By reaching for Noom to help us one step at a time! Whether you’re interested in intermittent fasting or not, Noom is your new secret weapon!

See it: Sign up for a two-week trial today at Noom!

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.