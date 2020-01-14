Highlander star Stan Kirsch has died in an apparent suicide, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 51.

The actor — who played Richie Ryan on six seasons of the hit TV series — was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, January 11. Kristyn Green, the late actor’s wife, reportedly found him hanging in their bathroom. Paramedics quickly arrived, but pronounced Kirsch dead at the scene.

“On January 11 we responded at 3:40 in the afternoon to an ambulance-suicide call. It is our responsibility to see if there was any type of foul play, and this was determined to be a suicide,” the Los Angeles Police Department exclusively told Radar. “From there it is handled by the coroner’s office.”

Throughout his career, Kirsch appeared in various projects, including Friends, General Hospital and JAG. He shot his first commercial — for Campbell’s Soup — when he was just 4 years old. In his final years, he worked as an acting coach at his L.A. acting school, Stan Kirsch Studios, which he ran with his wife.

Green — an actress who appeared on Debra Messing’s The Starter Wife — confirmed the news of her husband’s death on her Facebook page.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you,” she wrote.