Comfier Than Allbirds And Rothy's? The Viral Sneakers Taking Over Instagram These Cariuma OCA Low sneakers have over 300 reviews and a near-perfect rating.

RadarOnline participates in affiliate marketing. RadarOnline receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

When it comes to shoe shopping, our standards are only climbing higher and higher. A stylish pair with a comfortable fit will always be key, but we can aim for more than that. We want to see premium, sustainable materials, brand transparency, innovative designs and, of course, tons of glowing reviews!

Checking off every last requirement on our list meant crossing off so many options, but it was all worth it in the end, because that’s how we found these Brazilian beauties, inspired by Rio’s beach and street culture. These sneakers are the ultimate in everyday footwear, and for under $80, we might just have to grab all 11 colors!

Photo Credit:Cariuma

See it: Get the OCA Low sneaker at Cariuma!

These OCA Low sneakers have over 300 reviews with a collective rating of 4.89. “Wow” is all we can say. Okay, fine, we have plenty more to say than that! How could we not? They’re everything we’ve been looking for.

Shoppers love these shoes so much that they can’t stop staring at their own feet. They say their “feet love wearing them and [they] love receiving the compliments.” They also agree that these sneakers are “super comfortable” from the very first wear and even “feel like slippers.” On top of that, they’re of “the best quality,” which is a relief when we consider how many canvas sneakers we’ve owned that have been torn apart after just a few months!

These handcrafted OCA Lows, which encapsulate the “coolness and spirit of Rio,” have a 100% fair-trade cotton upper with a cute cap design at the toe. Though the upper is canvas, the eyelets and aglets on the ends of the laces are metal, bringing a hint of shine to these superstar sneakers. Subtle details like this can really level up a shoe from a “want” to a “need,” and we most definitely need this one! Photo Credit:Cariuma

On the inside of this shoe, we’ll find the unique memory foam and vegetable-tanned leather hybrid insole. Need a special insole? Not to worry, because this one is removable! The innovative design has captured our and our feet’s love, and the fact that 100% of the water used in the leather process is reused and treated is making our heart soar!

Back on the outside we’ll see the white, fully-stitched rubber outsole, which is lightweight and slip-resistant. This rubber may be derived from trees, but no trees are actually harmed in the process!

All Cariuma shoes are created with a focus of doing better for both the people and the planet. Hence the eco-friendly materials, as well as the recycled packaging. Even as our shoes are shipped, the transportation process is 100% carbon neutral to combat climate change. The brand also proudly pays its craftsmen fair wages and makes sure to provide safe working conditions for them. We don’t think we’ve ever been this excited to buy a pair of sneakers before — and trust Us, we get pretty excited about shoe shopping!

These sneakers are basically casual royalty, pairing perfectly with distressed jeans, overalls, culottes or rompers. We’ll be happy to hear that according to reviewers, they’re also “versatile enough to wear out in the evening with casual dresses”! That means no more lugging around an extra pair of shoes in our bag all day. No way — not with our Cariumas already ready to impress!

