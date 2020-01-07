Get Into The Holiday Season With These 3 Perfect Pieces From boohoo 'Tis the season to get festive — and we've found the perfect 3 items!

We’re making our lists and checking them twice this holiday season — and the thing we’ve somehow managed to forget? Our holiday outfits! It seems those special occasions may just be a little less special this year without the perfect piece to pull them all together. Not if we have anything to do with it!

This year, let’s avoid any of those seasonal style mishaps — and how can we do that? By stepping into any (or all) three of these festive finds on sale from boohoo. We’re confident they’ll be at the top of every holiday shopping list this year — and online shopping carts too!

1. This Perfect Plunge Dress

Photo Credit:boohoo

Go big or go home in this fabulous frock! It features a deep V-neck front that’s captivating and alluring, and if that wasn’t enough? Factor in the side slit, wrap midsection and three sequin prints it’s available in! It’s a must-have that should be on everyone’s radar.

See it: Grab the Sequin Wrap Plunge Midi Dress (originally $52) now only $20!

2. This Red-Hot Number

Photo Credit:boohoo

Sizzle in style in this midi! The off-the-shoulder top shows some skin without showing too much — and the wrap midsection adds a touch of sophistication that makes it work-approved too! Wear it well, and wear it often!

See it: Grab the Off the Shoulder Wrap Midi Dress (originally $52) now only $20!

3. This Satin Dress

Photo Credit:boohoo

Want to make a statement in the most luxurious of ways? Turn to this satin dress to get the job done. The material doesn’t just look expensive but will feel it too. Oh, and the mermaid-inspired silhouette? It’s spectacular, to say the least — and so are all nine available shades!

See it: Grab the Satin Cowl Neck Lace Up Fish Tail Midi Dress (originally $52) now only $20! Not your style? Check out additional holiday pieces, more dresses and women’s styles on sale also available at boohoo here!

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.