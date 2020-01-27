Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Supporters Fight To Save Historic Beverly Hills Log Cabin From Demolition

A beloved Beverly Hills institution is in danger of getting demolished unless supporters can convince the city to save the historic building.

Beverly Hills officials have ordered the Lions Club to vacate the Log Cabin — a locally famous structure that sits on land the city owns — by March 31.

In recent decades, the one-story building has become a safe haven in the recovery community since it is the site of daily AA meetings and other events.

“Losing the Log Cabin would be a detriment to the public health and safety of the Beverly Hills and West Hollywood communities because it serves as a safe space for sobriety and recovery groups,” a petition posted to change.org explains.

According to the site, the Boy Scouts of America built the Log Cabin in 1928.

“This building and its meetings are a much beloved and important community resource, and the City of West Hollywood would like to hear from folks about this and so should the City of Beverly Hills,” said Mayor D’Amico of West Hollywood.

To show your support for saving the Log Cabin, sign the petition on change.org today.