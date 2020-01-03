This Under-Eye Brightener Will Bring New Life To Your Eyes Shoppers love how this under-eye brightener can seriously transform a tired face!

When we apply concealer to our under-eye area, it’s like we’re doing a magic trick — because it seems to just disappear as soon as we put it on! We add more and more, but then it just ends up looking cakey. So what are we to do? Embrace our future as raccoon impersonators?

We’d rather not — and we don’t have to. The solution is actually simple, but we may not have even realized it existed until now. Know how we have to start off with a base coat when we’re painting our nails? Our under-eye routine should be similar. Our foundation is the top coat, our concealer is the main color … and this our base coat!

The BECCA Under-Eye Brightening Corrector is a full-coverage cream with hundreds of reviews, and shoppers say nothing compares. Even professional makeup artists are obsessed with how it can transform a tired face!

Photo Credit:Nordstrom

This under-eye corrector claims to “instantly brighten” dark circles, leaving us looking like we inspired an Instagram filter. It’s infused with “ultrafine light-reflecting illuminators” that may create a luminous base for the rest of our makeup, reflecting light to make our skin look bright and our bags like they never existed!

This corrector also may conceal and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, never settling into them. It may also color-correct so our makeup looks even all over. Some beauty lovers even like to use this product on their eyelids for a little extra glow!

This brightener is currently available in two shades, but may cover a variety of skin tones. It’s paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free, and it’s made in the USA. Order one today and see just how big of a difference it can make in your life!

See it: Get the BECCA Under-Eye Brightening Corrector at Amazon ! Also available at Nordstrom!

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.