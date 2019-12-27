Only Hours Left! Save Huge On This Life-Changing Air Purifier For today only, you can grab this Winix C535 HEPA air purifier for only $70!

Your home should be where you feel the most comfortable — where you can sit back, take one big, relaxing breath and chill out. But what if that big breath always ends in a cough or a sneeze?

It’s pretty crazy to think about just how dirty the air inside of our home can be. There’s always dust hiding somewhere, allergens lurking around every corner and pollutants running amok. Add in bacteria, viruses and chemicals and we’re not even sure we want to come home anymore. And hey, don’t forget about funky odors — whether they’re coming from the kitchen or, worse, a mystery location you can’t quite figure out!

Okay, the answer to these problems isn’t never coming home again. It’s an air purifier — more specifically, this Winix C535 True HEPA Air Cleaner, which is currently marked way down at woot! today and today only. For just a few more hours, we can grab a factory-reconditioned air cleaner of our own for over 50% off!

This air cleaner uses PlasmaWave Technology to attack any nastiness in the air without harming any of the good around us. Its True HEPA filtration system also claims to capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants, pet dander and allergens as small as 0.3 microns! Don’t forget the vital Activated Carbon Filter too, which can help eliminate anything from shedded hair floating around or smoke from that turkey we left in the oven for a little too long!

This Winix air cleaner has four fan speeds and is made to cover an area up to 350 square feet. Its whisper-low mode is perfect for the bedroom, letting you sleep without distraction — and maybe even better than ever, able to finally breathe!

