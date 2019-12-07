Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ex-'21 Jump Street' Star Richard Grieco Arrested For Public Intoxication Johnny Depp's former co-star allegedly ‘reeked of booze’ at an airport.

Former “21 Jump Street” actor Richard Grieco was arrested for public intoxication on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The onetime teen idol, now 54, who once acted opposite TV co-star Johnny Depp, was reportedly detained after trying to board a plane bound for Pennsylvania at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Grieco was allegedly “very unsteady on his feet” and “reeked of booze.” Slumped over the counter, he allegedly slurred his words as he yelled at employees, and as a result was prohibited from boarding the plane.

When cops arrived at Grieco’s gate, he confessed he had downed two cranberry vodkas ahead of his flight. He also told officers that the Klonopin found in his bag, is usually taken to help him with flying.

Grieco’s publicist, Zack Teperman of ZTPR, told Fox News, “It’s a non-story. It was all a big misunderstanding that got blown way out of proportion. It’s not that big of a deal and everyone is moving on.”

Following his release, the actor was reportedly put on a flight to Pennsylvania.

After appearing in TV’s big 21 Jump Street crime drama ensemble, Grieco was in the spinoff Booker for one season from 1989 to 1990.

Grieco’s sex symbol good looks had led to the Fox network to offer him the starring role on Booker, where he continued to play his detective character, but the show was cancelled after bad ratings.

He dabbled in singing, but that move didn’t pay off.

Recently, Grieco has done voiceover work and in 2016, he appeared as himself in an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

He filmed a cameo for the movie 22 Jump Street starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, as RadarOnline.com reported.

Since 2009, the actor has also pursued a career as an artist.

He told iconvsicon earlier last year, “I did take a break [from acting] for a while to paint because it needed my full attention. When I paint it’s from a pure emotion, so I had to be totally committed.”

Grieco added, “I have a lot of things coming up as an actor and director.”

The son he had with model Kimber Simmons, Dylan Grieco, also works as a model.