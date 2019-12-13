REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of 'Star Wars' In 'Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors'

REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of 'Star Wars' In 'Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors' The program airs Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT.

REELZ is giving fans an inside look at the making of Star Wars in Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT. The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will include interviews with the cast including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford.

Star Wars is one of the most successful film franchises in movie history and has become an indelible part of pop culture. But when it was first sold, Star Wars was anything but a sure thing. Initially dismissed as a space fantasy, Star Wars caught everyone by surprise when it premiered in May 1977, creating lifelong fans and reaping millions in box office sales. The largely unknown cast became overnight sensations, thrusting Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford into superstardom.

Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors tells the inside story of the film’s conception and how it continues to captivate the people of Earth with tales of a galaxy far away. The episode features new interviews with Star Wars special effects pioneer John Dykstra, producer Howard Kazanjian, and editor Paul Hirsh, as well as archival interviews with director George Lucas and stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.

Also featured on the episode is Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy author Amy Ratcliffe, writer and director Kevin Smith, film critic Joe Neumaier, and Stars Wars Memories author Craig Miller, among others.

“Last Jedi seems to divide the Stars Wars audience more so than the Ewoks ever divided the Star Wars audience,” Kevin Smith said in a clip discussing the polarizing reaction to the film.

Tune-in to REELZ on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT to catch Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors.