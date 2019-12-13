77.9% Of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program Noom is making yo-yo dieting a thing of the past and this study shows how!

The biggest struggle when it comes to losing weight is making sure it actually stays lost. We work so hard to rid ourselves of it, but when we say what we think is our final goodbye, it returns — and often at full speed.

That’s the issue with trendy diets like keto or paleo. They don’t introduce realistic, long-term solutions, and keeping up with them can be a rough undertaking. Our wellness journey should be an enjoyable one. That’s why we’re solely sticking to Noom from now on!

In 2016, Nature Research published the results of a study on weight reduction maintenance via smartphone apps, focusing on Noom users. 35,921 users were observed over a year and a half, and everything was taken into account from frequency of food logging, to frequency of weigh-ins, to overall weight loss or gain. The study found that over a nine month period, 77.9% of participants reported a decrease in body weight while using Noom — and the prevalence of obesity was cut by 30%. That is seriously phenomenal!

This study also found that dinner input frequency was the most important factor in maintaining weight reduction. Dinner is often our biggest meal of the day, so the more we remember to log our food, the more successful we may be. Same went for weight logging, which helped to deter the yo-yo effect!

