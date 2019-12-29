Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Murdered Heidi Broussard's Baby Cries At Her Funeral As BFF Is Kidnapping Suspect

Murdered Heidi Broussard's Baby Cries At Her Funeral As BFF Is Kidnapping Suspect

Murdered Heidi Broussard's Baby Cries At Her Funeral As BFF Is Kidnapping Suspect Loved ones say goodbye to mom after she was found strangled in the trunk of a car.

Police believe Heidi Broussard was kidnapped by her best friend Magen Fieramusca because she wanted her baby daughter Margot.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, loved ones gathered to pay tribute to the mother, 33, who turned up dead in the trunk of a car.

Her casket which was covered in pink roses.

And three-month-old Margot’s crying was poignantly heard throughout the service at Johnson Funeral Home in Louisiana, the Daily Mail reported.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fieramusca was arrested for two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse in the bizarre case.

When cops arrived at the home where they found Austin, Texas resident Broussard’s dead body on Thursday, Dec. 19, they allegedly found her three-week-old child in a baby swing and pal Fieramusca claiming the infant was hers.

Her corpse was reported found stuffed in the trunk of a car parked at her childhood friend Fieramusca’s home in Houston, 126 miles away.

According to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, Broussard was murdered by strangulation.

Fieramusca, also 33, allegedly told police that Margot, who was unharmed, was her child.

Neighbors and her former attorney claimed that Fieramusca had recently looked like she had a baby bump.

She has not been charged with murder.

Baby Margot’s crying and fussing could be heard as dozens of friends and family members said goodbye to Broussard this weekend.

At her funeral, she was called a “star in the middle of darkness” and the “perfect mother.” Broussard, who had a fiancé, Shane Carey, also was raising a son, 6.

Broussard’s youth pastor officiated the ceremony where guests sang Hallelujah by candlelight.

Balloons were released following the procession to the cemetery.

“We’ll get up every day and remember her and, like she said, let her legacy live on and do our best to make sure the kids know how wonderful she was,” Broussard’s childhood friend, Rebekah Guillory, told KVUE.

“Having to go through this process, we just never imagined that something like this would happen.”

Broussard had told social media followers that Fieramusca was her best friend and KHOU11 reported that they had met at a church camp when both were 11 years old.

Fieramusca was reportedly with Broussard at the hospital when she gave birth to baby Margot on November 26.

Cops claimed that Fieramusca had faked being pregnant herself at the same time as Broussard and even claimed a “due date” for December 1.