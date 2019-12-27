Today Only! These Two Lifting Must-Haves Are On Major Sale Is your New Year's resolution to upgrade your fitness game? This sale is for you!

Is your New Year’s resolution to get fit? Tone some muscles, build others, look great, feel greater? We know that’s our resolution. It’s an extremely common one, hence the rise in gym membership signups at the beginning of every year.

The thing about gym memberships, however, is that they can be seriously pricy. Not only that, but having to actually go to the gym, especially before or after a long day at work? Let’s say it all together: “Ugh.” It’s a hassle! We wish we could just work out in the comfort of our own home without the travel or the presence of strangers, but we don’t have the right kind of equipment — or the space to even fit that equipment — or the money to even buy it!

All of those issues we just listed? It’s time to forget about them. Seriously! Getting fit this coming year is going to be a breeze with this huge sale on not one, but two lifting must-haves. This space-saving duo is changing the game for home workouts, and for a few more hours, you can save hundreds of dollars on them!

First is the PowerBlock Classic 50lb Adjustable Dumbbell Set, with a weight range from 10 to 50 pounds with five-pound increments. This set replaces 540 pounds of free weights and the color-coding makes it so easy to use!

Second is the PowerBlock Small Column Stand, which can work with any PowerBlock set up to 50 pounds (a.k.a. the one we just described). It “provides a convenient and attractive storage system, putting the blocks at a proper height for lifting” and therefore enhancing our workout!

The sale on this duo is only until the end of the day, or until the items sell out, so hurry! Start 2020 off right by grabbing both now!

See it: Get thePowerBlock Classic 50lb Adjustable Dumbbell Set (originally $469) for just $230, or get the PowerBlock Small Column Stand (originally $129) for just $99.99 at woot! Sale ends December 27, 2019 or until sold out.

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.