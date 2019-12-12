$26 For Platinum Silver Swarovski Earrings? Such A Steal!

Please note, prices valid at time of post, December 12, 2019, but are subject to change.

Marilyn Monroe was onto something when she exclaimed that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Let’s face it, though — there’s a major factor regarding diamonds that doesn’t make them friendly to anyone: the price tag. We all are hoping to treat ourselves to an extravagant jewelry item once in a blue moon, but sometimes, financial factors truly prohibit that!

But fear not: we came across these stunning studs that are miraculously under $100!

See it: Grab these Platinum or Gold Plated Sterling Silver Princess Cut Leverback Earrings made with Swarovski Zirconia at Amazon!

Aside from engagement rings, what’s more iconic than a pair of simple diamond stud earrings? These beauties come in a classic princess cut, which is precisely square. While this option may be fairly small, dainty jewelry is all the rage right now, so they are totally on trend with the season’s high-fashion jewelry styles. These earrings are great to wear alone, or if you have multiple piercings to add as a cute extra accent to your ear jewelry look.

You can choose between white gold or yellow gold posts, both of which are beautiful. Choosing between the two just comes down to your personal preference, but you can’t go wrong with either. They’re just adorable, plain and simple. The Swarovski Cubic Zirconia creates the same exact feel of a diamond — but without the cost that goes with it. Maybe these are our best friends after all!

See it: Grab these Platinum or Gold Plated Sterling Silver Princess Cut Leverback Earrings made with Swarovski Zirconia at Amazon!

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.