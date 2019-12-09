Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Tweets She’s ‘So High’ After Drink Spiked With Molly While some fans worried, others had doubts about her story.

Brandi Glanville raised eyebrows and worried fans over the weekend when she took to Twitter to share some disturbing concerns.

“Pretty sure I just got drugged,” she tweeted early Sunday, December 8, adding: “#water” and “what?”

She followed up the shocking news with “so high.” In another odd twist, she then seemed to downplay her worries after speculating the drug in her drink was “def just molly,” also known as MDMA or ecstasy.

Hours later, she posted that she was “all good this am,” followed up with the bizarre tweet: “I’m the most fun person I’ve ever met.”

While many fans expressed concern for Brandi’s safety, others speculated the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star may have just had way too much to drink.

“Are us sure it wasn’t vodka?” one commented on Brandi’s tweet. Another called her the “queen of blacking out.”

Whatever the case, Brandi tweeted today: “I am fine been resting all is good.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reportedly, Brandi, 47, said in a teary Instagram post that she was “embarrassed” after she got caught on camera looking worse for the wear earlier this year when leaving Mr. Chow in Los Angeles.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want,” she said, claiming her new anti-depressant medication was the cause for being unsteady on her feet.

She later admitted she “got wasted.”

“I’m sure it’s happened to plenty of you however you don’t have people taking your picture and putting on the internet [sic],” she said.

Despite her complaints about the downside to reality fame, Brandi recently revealed the news she’s going to be returning to the Bravo fold and RHOBH — and it seems she’s getting ready to stir up some major drama.

“I will be back a little bit and that is all we know right now. There’s some stuff going down,” she said on her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.”

“It’s not gonna be PC, I’ll tell you that,” she revealed. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, everyone loves each other.’ Not true. S**t’s going down right now and we’ll all figure it out soon enough.”