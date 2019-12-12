Sparkle And Shine This New Year's Eve With These boohoo Picks 'Tis the season to sparkle and shine — in these 3 fabulous finds!

At this point, you might know exactly what you want to wear on New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately, in most cases, it’s most likely not what you’ll end up leaving the house in. Between the last-minute plan changes and out-of-stock items, what we want to wear is rarely what we end up wearing. However, this year let’s keep our eye on the prize and make it happen!

How can we do that? By stepping into any of these three festive finds from boohoo. Each and every single item is not only perfectly on-point with the holiday season but will have us sparkling and shining all season long.

1. This Perfect Piece

Photo Credit:boohoo

Take an untraditional route this year and step out of those short dresses and into this ultra-flattering jumpsuit. It’s the all-in-one piece that’s over the top without being too over the top. Plus, who could even resist all of those sequins? Not us!

See it: Grab the Sequin Cami Flared Leg Jumpsuit (originally $86) now only $34!

2. This Sequin Situation

Photo Credit:boohoo

Love the idea of a jumpsuit but feel like they’re too much of a commitment? Go ahead and reach for this silver romper — it’s the perfect middleman. It’s fun, fresh and will look perfect layered under a jacket. The only thing better than that? The tassel detailing — it’s sensational!

See it: Grab the Tassle Sequin Halterneck Romper (originally $73) now only $29!

3. This Dreamy Dress

Photo Credit:boohoo

However, if you do find yourself unable to resist a dress — step into this one! This perfect piece has sequins all over and even features a one-shoulder silhouette. And our favorite part? It’s appropriate enough to wear to a variety of other functions — just throw a blazer on over it!

See it: Grab the Black Sequin One Shoulder Midi Dress (originally $38) now only $15! Not your style? Check out additional partywear also available at boohoo here!

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.