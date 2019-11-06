Sleigh The Holidays In These 3 Sparkly Dresses Available At boohoo These dresses will have us shimmering and shining all season long

The countdown has started! We’re officially counting down the days until the most wonderful time of the year is here — and we seriously can’t wait. There’s nothing better than spending time with family, sipping hot cocoa and making memories with those we love the most.

As exciting and heartwarming as those times may be, there are a few other occasions we look forward to — such as the holiday festivities! We love getting all glammed up for the events — but what’s better than that? The outfits. With that in mind, we couldn’t resist rounding up three sparkly dresses from boohoo to sleigh the season in serious style.

1. This Shirt Dress

Photo Credit:boohoo

It’s a fine line between appropriate and inappropriate — this season, avoid any of that nonsense with this dress. This buttoned-up oversized dress is perfect for anyone who wants to show some skin — but not too much! The collared shirt and long sleeves keep things classic while the above-the-knee length makes it as chic as ever.

See it: Grab the Full Sequin Satin Trim Oversized Shirt Dress (originally $70) now only $35!

2. This Tassel Kimono Dress

Photo Credit:boohoo

Want to wrap yourself up in some holiday cheer? Go ahead and do so in this tassel kimono dress. We love the robe-inspired design that comes available in a dreamy gold sequin shade and we are even bigger fans of the adjustable tie front. Factor in the tasseled sleeves? It’s one of the dreamiest dresses we’ve seen.

See it: Grab the Sequin and Tassel Kimono Sleeve Midi Dress (originally $136) now only $54!

3. This Sleek Cowl Neck Dress

Photo Credit:boohoo

Hoping to keep things simple, sleek and short? Turn to this dress to achieve all of the above. We are loving both the gold and silver versions of this dress and the cowl neck front only amps up our excitement to shimmer and shine in this silhouette all season long!

See it: Grab the Sequin Dot Cowl Neck Midi Dress (originally $40) now only $20!

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.