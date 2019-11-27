A disgraced Seattle Police captain has been charged for soliciting an undercover cop for a $40 sex act during a vice operation, according to explosive court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

Randal Woolery, a decorated 31-year veteran of the police department, was charged with one misdemeanor count of “sexual exploitation” after he was arrested on Nov. 13, 2019 for allegedly soliciting an undercover officer posing as a prostitute. According to the police report obtained exclusively by Radar, Woolery allegedly asked the undercover cop for a “hand job” and agreed to pay her $40.

In her report, the officer said Woolery pulled into an Office Depot parking lot just south of N. 135th Street at about 10:04 p.m. where the sting took place. When the undercover officer asked Woolery if he was “looking for some company,” Woolery allegedly replied, “Possibly, yeah.”

The officer said Woolery initially hesitated because he spotted another vehicle nearby. When the undercover cop pressed Woolery what he wanted, the disgraced officer allegedly replied, “Get in,” and motioned her to get inside his vehicle. The undercover officer went on to say in the report:

“I told the male (Woolery), ‘Honey, I don’t get in unless I know you have money and actually want something, I don’t want to waste my time!” I then asked the male, ‘Can I do anything for you tonight?’ The male shook his head up and down and said, ‘Yeah, maybe just a handy.’ I confirmed, ‘A hand job?’ The male nodded his head up and down. I stated, ‘That will be $40, can you do that?’ The male said yes.”

Once Woolery allegedly agreed to the price of the sexual act he wanted, the undercover officer said she took her time getting inside the vehicle by pretending to drop her purse. The surveillance team then swarmed in and arrested Woolery.

Woolery was booked into King County Jail shortly after midnight the next day and released less than half an hour later. Four other men also were taken into custody during the sting, police said.

Woolery, who was recently made captain of the department’s Professional Standards Bureau that oversees officers’ use of force on criminal suspects, has been placed on administrative leave since his arrest, according to Seattle Police Department officials.

Woolery also was elected as a fire commissioner in Snohomish County Fire District 7, which manages eight fire departments.

According to court documents, prosecutors are recommending a deferred sentence of 12 months and 80 hours of community service if Woolery pleads guilty to the charge. They also recommend that Woolery pay $1,500 to the Prostitution Prevention and Intervention program and other various fees. Prosecutors also recommend Woolery attend counseling class.

Woolery’s next court date is scheduled for December 11.