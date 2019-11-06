Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ron Perlman Files For Divorce After He Was Spotted Getting Cozy With Allison Dunbar 'Hellboy' star calls it quits after 38 years of marriage.

Ron Perlman has filed for divorce after nearly four decades of marriage after he was spotted canoodling with Allison Dunbar, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Hellboy star filed papers in a Los Angeles court Tuesday, November 5 against his longtime wife Opal Stone Perlman.

The filing comes just days after In Touch exclusively revealed the actor was spotted without his wedding ring and then on a lunch date with actress Dunbar over the weekend.

The duo dined at Soho Warehouse, which sparked romance rumors between the two.

“They definitely seem like an item,” a snitch told the site, adding, “[They were] very touchy-feely.”

The two married in 1981 on Valentine’s Day. They share a son and a daughter, both of whom are adults now.