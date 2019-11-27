Actor & Model Godfrey Gao, 35, Dies After Collapsing On Set Of Game Show His team tried to revive him for 3 hours, to no avail.

Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao died this week after collapsing on the set of a game show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The star fainted while filming Chase Me in China this Wednesday, November 27, and died despite his team’s efforts to save him, WWD reported.

“In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept.”

His cause of death is still unclear.

“Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey’s for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location,” the spokesperson continued. “Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone.”

The actor — who rose to fame in 2007 with the series Bull Fighting — was best known for his roles in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Remembering Lichuan, The Jade Pendant, and most recently, Shanghai Fortress, among others.

He was also a force in the fashion world and broke barriers when he became the first Asian model to be cast by Louis Vuitton. He appeared in their 2011 campaigns.