Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’s Nate “Straight Nate” Marino has suffered another stroke. On the Tuesday, November 19 episode of the radio show, host Elvis Duran delivered the sad news.

“So I got a text early this morning from Heather, who is Nate’s girlfriend,” Duran said. “She said Nate is in the hospital. I spoke with him, and that was great. He’s not doing well. He’s going to do fine. I know he will. I know he’ll be great.”

He continued of the medical issue, “He had a stroke last year and this was along the same lines of a stroke. He’s being taken care of by some great people, including Heather. Thank God for Heather.”

Duran then discussed co-host Danielle Monaro’s recent loss of her father, and urged listeners to appreciate their loved ones.

“Look them in the eye, tell them you love them, call them,” he said. “Make amends if there is a problem. Don’t ever let the last conversation be a fight.”

He then said of Marino, “I know he’ll be fine, I just know it.”

Straight Nate suffered a stroke in October 2018. The stroke was caused by heart complications from a surgery he underwent years prior.

“Back in October, I had a stroke and left me no ill or lingering affects from it,” Marino said on a January 2019 episode. “I’m finding out why I had a stroke, they determined that my heart, which I had heart surgery when I was younger, hasn’t healed properly. It has developed other issues. I have to have open heart surgery next week.”

Marino took a month off for the procedure.