23andMe Kits Are Up To $100 Off And Make The Perfect Gift Present your loved ones with the ultimate gift

Sponsored content. RadarOnline receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The holidays are right around the corner — and for anyone who’s still stuck on a gift to present your loved ones with, we suggest giving them what they deserve. Now, we’re not talking about random gift cards here, we’re talking about something a bit more personal – special even! And, what exactly would that be? 23andMe, of course! It’s the one gift that should be on everyone’s radar.

See it: From November 1 until December 26, grab the Ancestry + Traits Kits for $79 or from November 1 to December 2, grab the Health + Ancestry Kit for only $99, available at 23andMe.com!

Yes, it’s true! 23andMe is the perfect present to gift everyone this holiday season. It doesn’t matter if it’s your parents, grandparents or even a friend — this gift truly goes above and beyond. However, with so many different options up for grabs, many of us may be a bit confused about which fits our exact needs. No need to worry, we’re here to help.

The 23andMe Ancestry + Traits kit is perfect for anyone who wants to know more about where they come from. Within this comprehensive report, users will receive the geographical data and exact ancestral percentages inherited from both their father and mother’s side. Plus, it’ll deep dive all the way back down through their ancestors too. By the end, you’ll know which chromosome is associated with what family member. Amazing, isn’t it? It is — and so is the other option too!

See it: From November 1 until December 26, grab the Ancestry + Traits Kits for $79 or from November 1 to December 2, grab the Health + Ancestry Kit for only $99, available at 23andMe.com!

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit goes a step further! It accesses our genes and how they’re affecting our health and includes over 125 personalized reports! From caffeine consumption to sleep movement and even weight gain, you’ll know what is causing what and why! This makes either 23andMe kit an absolute must-have this holiday season!

See it: From November 1 until December 26, grab the Ancestry + Traits Kits for $79 or from November 1 to December 2, grab the Health + Ancestry Kit for only $99, available at 23andMe.com!

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.