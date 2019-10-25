Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shaquille O’Neal’s sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex has passed away at age 40 following a grueling three-year battle with cancer.

Shaq’s colleagues announced the sad news about Harrison-Jex’s Oct. 24 death on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

“We have to tell you why you’re not seeing Shaquille O’Neal here on the set tonight,” the show’s co-host Ernie Johnson explained. “Basically the ‘Big Fella,’ who I’ve described as ‘the biggest kid in the world,’ his heart is breaking tonight. He said his world revolves around his brother and two sisters. And he lost one of his sisters this morning.”

Harrison-Jex, the mother to a boy named Bryce, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

She will be buried in a military cemetery beside Shaq’s beloved stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison, who passed away in 2013.